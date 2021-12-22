Spend Local £100 voucher scheme to reopen for some applicants
- Published
Northern Ireland's £100 high street voucher scheme is to reopen on Christmas Eve for a small number of people who had problems with the cards.
People who had issues either applying for or using their card before the 19 December deadline will be contacted by the Department for the Economy.
Those eligible for the extension will be able to use their card between 24 December and 7 January.
It is the third time deadlines have been extended in the £1.4m scheme.
The vast majority of applicants received and spent their vouchers within the allotted timeframe but a relatively small number of people faced delivery delays or problems with transactions due to a variety of issues.
The department said that cards delivered late included:
- cases where members of the public made errors in their applications
- cases in which applications were received late
- cases where applicants did not respond to requests for information within the deadline
- cards that had to been reissued due to being lost/stolen or faulty
But in its statement on Wednesday, the department said it had also "become aware of a technical issue affecting 2,010 cards on the final weekend of the scheme".
"The vast majority of these cards had less than £5 outstanding balance and 300 cards did have the full balance remaining."
The department said the technical issue was "unfortunate" and it would be in contact with those affected to let them know they will also be able to spend their remaining balance between 09:00 GMT on 24 December and 23:59 GMT on 7 January.
The Spend Local voucher scheme was introduced by the Northern Ireland Executive to boost consumer spending and footfall in high streets in an attempt to support local businesses hard hit by coronavirus lockdowns.
All adults in Northern Ireland were entitled to apply for the £100 card which could be spend in "bricks and mortar" businesses as long as they had card payment facilities.
The scheme opened for applications on 27 September and had been due to close on 30 November, but due to delays with some applications, it was extended until 14 December and then extended again to 19 December.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said on Wednesday that the High Street Scheme had "achieved what it set out to do".
"It is clear that the scheme has been very successful," he added.
"Over 1.4 million pre-paid £100 Spend Local cards were dispatched and we boosted the economy by over £137.5 million.
"The scheme also received a lot of positive feedback from a wide variety of businesses and organisations across all parts of Northern Ireland."