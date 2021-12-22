Nightclubs in NI to close from 27 December
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Nightclubs in NI will have to close on 27 December as fresh restrictions are imposed to tackle the Omicron Covid variant, BBC News NI understands.
Stormont ministers have been meeting to agree measures to help manage rising Covid cases across NI.
It is understood they are also likely to agree to tighter restrictions on hospitality.
These are expected to include table service and limits on numbers at tables.
Ministers have yet to sign off on all the proposals and must agree how long they should remain in place.
Nightclubs in Northern Ireland were the last in the UK to reopen on 31 October, after many months of closure.
Ministers have been meeting for more than three hours so far, in a bid to decide the nature and extent of further restrictions.