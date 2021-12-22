Covid-19: NI records three more deaths, 3,231 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,958.
Another 3,231 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, up from 2,096 cases on Tuesday.
This represents the highest number of daily cases reported in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.
It includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Wednesday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 16,026.
On Wednesday, there were 261 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 268 on Tuesday.
There are 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, the same number as on Tuesday.
Last updated 22 December at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,428,802 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of that total, 1,394,545 were first doses, 1,293,141 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
722,190 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 22 December at 14:10 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,835 as of 15 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,279 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 4,799 on Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 443 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 467 on Monday.
Of those patients, 102 are being treated in intensive care units, down two from Monday.
Last updated 21 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,470,266 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,646,199 people have had their first dose and 3,587,374 have had their second dose, while 236,693 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 1,635,920 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 20 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland