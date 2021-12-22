Covid-19: Absences among biggest worry in NI health service
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Planning for workforce absenteeism is among the biggest worries currently facing Northern Ireland's health service.
BBC News NI understands that a meeting has taken place among senior management from across all health trusts.
They are planning to update contingency plans to keep some services running.
While the Omicron variant is not impacting hospitals at present, it is starting to trigger sickness and close contacts are having to isolate.
There is concern over covering pressures in both acute hospitals and in the community settings, including adult services and community mental health.
It is expected that the public will be asked to step-in where possible, including bringing people home from hospital as soon as they can be discharged.
Fewer beds, longer queues
The sheer number testing positive at the moment for Omicron, and subsequent close contacts, is affecting workforce numbers and that is expected to get a lot worse.
Sources have told the BBC that some health trusts are already reporting that staff levels are down by between 20 to 30%.
A lack of staff means that further hospital wards might have to close.
Fewer beds means even longer queues in emergency departments as people wait to be admitted.
That impacts on the availability of ambulances as they have to wait longer at emergency departments to drop off patients.
It is understood the push will be on to discharge patients as quickly as possible.
Families may be asked to look after people at home or to agree to a nursing home facility which may not be close by.
Contingency plans are also being drawn up for providing domiciliary care packages.
Sources within health trusts have told BBC News NI that while a shortage of workers across the system is worrying, there is a growing sense that there may not be the same number of patients becoming critically ill.
What we are witnessing at present is the normal life cycle of a virus where it becomes a lot more infectious but less severe.
While there will be more variants over the next couple of years, the hope is this could be the last really bad winter.