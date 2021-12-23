BBC News

West Belfast: Person escapes injury after petrol bomb attack

Published
Image source, PA Media

One person has escaped injury after a petrol bomb was thrown at the front door of a house in west Belfast.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Norglen Parade at about 02:10 GMT on Thursday.

The bomb sparked a fire which was extinguished by a neighbour before the fire service arrived at the scene.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the blaze could have resulted in "considerable damage to the property and endangered life".

