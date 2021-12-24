'Mechanisms' needed for vulnerable after strengthened mask laws
- Published
Mechanisms are needed to minimise the impact of enforced mask-wearing on vulnerable individuals, a charity supporting people with learning disabilities says.
The Compass Advocacy Network (CAN) said removing some face covering exemptions could cause "immense anxiety".
The executive is strengthening laws on face coverings to remove some exemptions from 27 December.
The exemption on wearing masks where it causes severe stress will be removed.
However, there will be a grace period until 7 January before this can be enforced.
The onus of proving an exemption on medical grounds will also be on the individual.
Janet Schofield, the charity's CEO, said Health Minister Robin Swann "is very, very aware" that there is no register of people with learning disabilities in Northern Ireland".
"It's not as simple as going to your doctor and getting a letter from them," she said.
"If you have a learning disability and you're struggling to understand, plus this pent-up emotion and fear of what will happen with the mask and going out into the public.
"Now they have to go into the public and explain why they're not wearing a mask and possibly see the result of that and be pulled up for not wearing the mask."
She said sunflower lanyards which were introduced for people with a hidden disability, had been abused by people obtaining fake lanyards online.
It remains a legal requirement in Northern Ireland for people to wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and indoor attractions - unless they are exempt.
'Extreme anxiety'
Ms Schofield said that without measures in place for the vulnerable, she worried those people would decide not to go out in public, leading to isolation.
"If someone has extreme anxiety about wearing the mask or has an underlying heart problem or a condition that's going to impact them then that's going to be really problematic," she said.
The CAN charity also supports people with autism and mental health issues and Ms Schofield said "a number of individuals are really going to struggle with this".
"From the start the messaging was very problematic for our people - they didn't understand a lot of the stuff about Covid," Ms Schofield said.
She said she hopes the executive will revisit the rules around mask enforcement before they come into effect on 7 January.
Enforcement powers
A spokesperson for the NI Executive said that people who have powers to enforce the requirement to wear a face covering include "a constable, a person designated by the Department of Health, and operators of a passenger transport service and their employees and agents".
They said their decision to remove the wording "or within severe distress" from the face coverings legislation was taken to remove "any ambiguity from the reasonable excuse provision".
"The reference to the Disability Discrimination Act remains in place," the said.
The Executive also said there will be a statutory duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to promote compliance with face coverings requirements.