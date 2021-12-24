'Courage of public' hailed in Christmas messages
Irish President Michael D Higgins has praised the courage, resilience and patience of the public in his Christmas message.
Mr Higgins extended his deepest sympathies to the relatives of those people who had died due to coronavirus this year.
He said he was "profoundly aware of the many people who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 during 2021".
Mr Higgins also highlighted the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.
He said it had "enabled a sense of renewed hope and possibility to enter our lives, for which we can be deeply grateful".
Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that getting a Covid vaccine is a "wonderful thing" people can do for their families this Christmas, in his annual seasonal message.
In a video clip, Mr Johnson said that getting the jab showed "that we should love our neighbours as we love ourselves".
He described the Covid vaccine as "an invisible and invaluable present".
Mr Johnson thanked those people helping the vaccination campaign and healthcare staff working over the festive period.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also praised NHS staff, in his own Christmas message.