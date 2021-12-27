Covid-19: Table service returns and no dancing in bars
- Published
Hospitality venues across Northern Ireland will return to table service only from Monday as the latest Covid measures come into force.
A maximum of six people will be allowed to sit together at a table and dancing is prohibited, unless at a wedding.
The rules state only three households should mix and employers must work to ensure 2m social distancing in offices.
The executive announced tougher Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.
It is understood that Omicron is now the dominant strain of Covid in Northern Ireland and makes up almost 60% of cases.
From Monday, people are being urged to limit meetings inside private homes to no more than three households, but this is guidance and people who return home over the festive period will be part of their original households.
Sporting events can continue with no limit on capacity however those travelling to and from games are asked not to car share.
The work from home message is being bolstered and legislation requires 2m social distancing in the workplace or alternative mitigations.
The rules on face coverings have been strengthened too, with some exemptions removed and a statutory duty placed on businesses to promote compliance.
On Friday, a record number of Covid-19 cases were recorded by the Department of Health.
The latest figures for over the Christmas period will be available on the department's dashboard on 29 December.
What is changing?
From 06:00 on 27 December:
- It is strongly recommended that household mixing should be reduced to a maximum of three households
- There will be a legal requirement for businesses to take reasonable measures to achieve 2m social distancing in office spaces or, where this cannot be achieved, to provide alternative mitigations
- It is strongly recommended that you should work from home where possible and where that is not possible that there should be regular workplace testing
- There will be a statutory duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to promote compliance with face coverings requirements, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented
- The exemption from wearing a face covering where it causes severe stress will be removed and the onus of proving an exemption on medical grounds will be on the individual, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented
- There will be a legal duty on businesses to take all reasonable steps to minimize transmission of the spread of the virus, with a grace period until 7 January before enforcement is implemented
- You will be required to be seated in all indoor hospitality settings with a maximum of six people, or 10 people from a single household, allowed at a table (children aged 12 and under are not counted and this requirement does not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations)
- Indoor seated and all outdoor events can proceed and it is strongly recommended that face coverings should be worn, lateral flow tests are taken before attending events and there should be no multi-household travel in the same vehicle
Fresh coronavirus restrictions came into force in Wales and Scotland on the same day.
The latest regulations will be reviewed by Stormont ministers on Thursday.
Last week, health officials warned that a "significant intervention" could be needed after Christmas.