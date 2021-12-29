Castlederg: Woman knocked unconscious in Castlefin Road assault
- Published
A woman was knocked unconscious in Castlederg, County Tyrone, in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police said the victim was with friends, waiting for a lift home, outside a licensed premises on Castlefin Road at about 01:15 GMT.
They were approached by a group of males, aged between 18 and 21, and "an interaction ensued".
The woman was struck by someone nearby and lost consciousness for an unknown period of time.
She also suffered a minor abrasion above her right eyebrow and a bruise to her right hand.
Con Dougherty said: "Two males that were in the group stood to the victim's right and it was at this stage that she was aware that she had been struck by someone in close proximity to her.
"An iPhone 11 Pro Max, midnight green in colour, belonging to the victim cannot be accounted for."
Police in Strabane are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.