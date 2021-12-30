Covid-19: Stormont ministers to discuss latest data
- Published
Stormont ministers will hold a virtual meeting later to review the latest Covid-19 data for Northern Ireland.
They will review the statistics and also the restrictions which came into effect on Monday.
These included table service only in bars and restaurants, 2m social distancing in offices and guidance on household gatherings.
On Wednesday, Northern Ireland's Department of Health reported a further 14 deaths related to Covid-19.
Between midnight on 23 December and midnight on 28 December there were 22,972 positive cases identified.
This was more than double the figure for the comparable five-day period in the previous week.
Ministers had said they would meet again on 30 December to assess their actions designed to reduce the spread of the dominant Omicron variant.
Those measures also included the closure of nightclubs and banning dancing at hospitality venues, but not at weddings.
Covid cases are still rising, but for now restrictions are not set to be increased.
Hospitality businesses are already working with tighter rules introduced on Monday.
Some venues affected by staff absences due to Covid have already decided to close until the new year.
Ministers had pledged to review the current measures on Thursday and they will also look at the rules on spectators at outdoor sporting events.
But with the prime minister ruling out more restrictions for England as 2022 begins, that will again influence what Stormont ministers feel they can do.
The advice around polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing changed on Wednesday.
People have been asked to only book PCR tests when necessary, to ensure testing is available for those who need it most.
It was announced that fully-vaccinated people who are close contacts with a positive case should now take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days after their exposure.
A PCR test should only then be booked if a lateral flow result is positive.
Unvaccinated people should continue to self-isolate for 10 days, the Public Health Agency (PHA) said.
'Protect the system'
The agency's deputy director of public health, Dr Bríd Farrell, said the change was being made to "protect the testing system" amid high demand because of Omicron.
She said it was important to ensure "those who need to be tested by PCR can get it".
Previously, close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 were told to self-isolate and get a PCR test, even if fully vaccinated.
Children under five years of age are no longer required to take a PCR test, even if they have symptoms like a cough or temperature, unless advised to by a doctor.
The PHA has encouraged parents to instead carry out a lateral flow test on children, and to only seek a PCR test if the lateral flow returns a positive result.
The list of Health Trust vaccination clinics is available on Trust websites at these links.
More details of vaccinating pharmacies are available here: