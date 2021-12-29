Covid-19: 14 Covid deaths in NI over Christmas
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Fourteen more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,976.
Wednesday's data reflects the period between midnight on 23 December and midnight on 28 December.
During this time, the Department of Health reported there had been 22,972 positive cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
The previous report issued on Friday was for an additional 3,286 cases.
That figure had been the highest number of daily cases reported in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.
It included cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Wednesday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 30,883.
On Wednesday, there were 277 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 256 on Friday.
There are 35 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, an increase of one compared to Friday.
Last updated 29 December at 17:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,492,932 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of that total, 1,397,846 were first doses, 1,295,315 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
780,659 booster vaccines have been delivered.
Last updated 29 December at 12:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No deaths linked to Covid-19 were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,890.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 9,006 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, compared to 6,735 on Monday.
On Tuesday, there were 568 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, an increase from 461 on Monday.
Of those patients, 93 were being treated in intensive care units, up two from Monday.
Last updated 28 December at 12:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,483,986 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,652,230 people have had their first dose and 3,594,920 have had their second dose, while 236,836 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,026,381 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 28 December at 12:50 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland