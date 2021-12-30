Urgent NI ambulance calls could face delays
Even the most urgent ambulance calls in Northern Ireland could face a delayed response time, the NI Ambulance Service has warned.
It said this was because of staff absences as a result of Covid-19 and also a delayed turnaround time at hospital emergency departments.
Northern Ireland has posted record case numbers in recent days with the spread of the Omicron variant.
Some health trusts have also warned of disruption.
In its statement on Thursday evening, the ambulance service said it "always prioritises calls to ensure that the most clinically urgent calls receive the fastest response with delays for those whose clinical needs are less urgent".
"However, the situation currently is that even the most urgent calls may now face delays."
'Workforce crisis'
The service said it had experienced "unprecedented pressure" with staff absences related to the virus, but also its "ability to respond due to pressures at emergency departments resulting in delayed turnaround times for ambulances".
The Ambulance Service also took to social media to reject rumours suggesting it had erected tents at any hospital sites to deal with patients.
Contrary to rumours which are currently circulating, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has NOT erected tents at any hospital sites to deal with patients. Please retweet— NIAS (@NIAS999) December 30, 2021
On Thursday, Northern Ireland's Department of Health reported three more Covid-19 related deaths and 4,701 new cases.
At a meeting of the Stormont Executive, no further restrictions were introduced, however, ministers agreed to cut the number of days a Covid-positive person would have to self-isolate for, reducing it from 10 days to seven.
The measure, to take effect from Friday, was designed to avoid a "workforce crisis", according to First Minister Paul Givan.
This rule change applies only to people who can produce negative lateral flow tests on day six and seven.
'Extreme pressure'
On Thursday evening, a number of Northern Ireland's health trusts made appeals related to the pressures they were experiencing.
The Southern Trust said it would temporarily suspend visiting at all of its sites and facilities from midday on Friday.
This was in response to "continued pressures, the significant rise of cases of Covid-19 in our community and in order to protect patients, visitors and staff".
The trust also made a social media appeal for nurses or healthcare assistants who were available to attend work on Thursday evening or Friday.
The South-Eastern Trust also warned that the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald was facing "extreme pressure".
In a social media post just before 17:00 GMT, it highlighted there were more than 135 patients in its emergency department and 55 people were awaiting admission.
It cautioned: "If your condition is not life threatening you will have to wait a very long time."
Both Antrim and Causeway hospitals were also "under extreme and sustained pressure", according to the Northern Trust.
It urged people to only attend the sites if they required emergency care.
Visiting is currently suspended at the Western Trust's hospitals and facilities and is to be reviewed on Friday.
Announcing the move, the trust had said this was because of "continued pressures on our hospitals/care facilities and high levels of Covid-19 transmission".