BBC News

Belfast Harbour estate fire 'started accidentally'

Published
Image source, PA Media/NIFRS
Image caption,
Firefighters were at the scene from Tuesday

A fire in the Belfast Harbour estate which burned for almost four days has now been put out.

Firefighters had been battling the blaze at the Clearway Disposal scrap metal recycling business in East Twin Road since Tuesday.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.

It added that its crews had worked "tirelessly" to bring the fire under control.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

It required a number of specialist appliances including two aerial appliances.

Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption,
The fire was at a scrap metal recycling plant

People living nearby were asked to stay at home and keep windows closed.

At least 50 firefighters dealt with the blaze.

Image source, PA Media/NIFRS
Image caption,
Fire-fighting tug boats were brought in to help fight the fire
Image source, Pacemaker
Image caption,
Smoke could be seen across much of the city

Related Topics

More on this story