Covid-19: Visiting restrictions tightened as Covid cases surge
The Belfast Health Trust has announced it is implementing further visiting restrictions in its hospitals and care facilities.
It has said the measures are due to continued pressures across all sites and a significant increase in Covid-19 cases.
The changes announced on Friday take effect immediately.
The trust said the decision was taken to "protect patients, staff and visitors."
Some of the measures include permitting only one of two nominated visitors to attend sites twice per week, unless local risk assessments advise otherwise.
At ward level in hospitals, only one person will be allowed to visit for the patients time in care and following a risk assessment.
People must not visit any site if they have Covid-19 symptoms.
Throughout the Covid pandemic, Belfast Trust visiting arrangements have followed the Regional Principles of Visiting Guidelines. This remains the relevant guidance.
The Trust have reviewed visiting arrangements:
The current arrangements will be reviewed again on 5 January.
Restrictions have also been implemented across the South Eastern and Southern health trusts.
On Friday, it was announced visitors are not permitted on a number of wards at Ulster Hospital and Lagan Valley Hospital.
Given the rise of COVID-19 in our community, we have restricted visiting in the following areas:
🔹Ulster Hospital
Ward 16 & 20
Transition Ward
🔹Lagan Valley Hospital
Medical Wards
We urge people, where possible, to make their visit a virtual one
On twitter the Southern trust said both its emergency departments at Craigavon and Daisy Hill hospitals were under significant pressure and experiencing long waiting times.
It called for staff nurses and healthcare assistants available to work on Friday night or over the weekend to come forward.
On Thursday, the Western trust suspended visiting across all sites and facilities.