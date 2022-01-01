DUP leader condemns online abuse against Diane Dodds
The Democratic Unionist Party leader has condemned online abuse directed at the Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there was a need to call time on the "wild west" online.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating the post.
Sir Jeffrey said no-one "should be expected to just accept or ignore disgusting abuse, particularly that faced by many female public representatives".
"Whilst we recognise the difficulties that police have in pursuing anonymous trolls on social media, we welcome the decision of the PSNI to launch an investigation," he said.
"We believe this to be a hate crime and it is important that those who engage in such behaviour are held to account."
He added: "Like most online cowards, this latest abuse directed at Diane Dodds came from someone hiding behind a cloak of anonymity."
Sir Jeffrey said that legislative action was needed such as an online safety bill.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne tweeted that the PSNI had received a report of "offensive comments" made towards an individual on social media.
He did not name Mrs Dodds, the former economy minister, but added: "We take incidents of this nature very seriously."
"We have spoken with her and our inquiries are continuing."