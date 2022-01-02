County Tyrone crash victim Nathan Corrigan laid to rest
- Published
The funeral of Nathan Corrigan, one of three young men killed in a road crash, has been held in County Tyrone.
Mr Corrigan died on 27 December after a collision between a car and a lorry on the A5 Omagh road.
The other men who died, Peter Finnegan and Peter McNamee, were buried on New Year's Day. They were all in their 20s.
A fourth man, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
Mr Corrigan's funeral was held at St Matthew's Church in Garvaghy, close to the scene of the crash.
Flowers left by family and friends remained on the roadside, as crowds lined the route from the home of Mr Corrigan to the church on Sunday.
The resilience of the families was praised by parish priest Fr Michael O'Dwyer, who also spoke directly to the bereaved friends of the young men.
Mourners at Mr McNamee's funeral on Saturday, heard how the tragedy has cast a dark cloud over Tyrone and has left people shocked and bewildered.
Mourners at the funeral of Peter Finnegan at St Patrick's Church in Clogher were told there was a "deep void" in the lives of his parents following the crash.
"The experience of death is always disturbing. But the death of a young person, in the prime of life, is overwhelming in its effects," Fr Noel McGahan said.
GAA clubs in County Tyrone also offered their condolences to family and friends affected by the accident.
The collision happened close to Tyrone's GAA training ground.
Goalkeeper Niall Morgan said it was a "sobering moment" when the players were re-routed on their way to the complex after the collision.