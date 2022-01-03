Covid-19: Schools may face 'significant disruption' in new term
A teaching union has called on the Stormont Executive to take urgent action to reduce any further disruption in schools due to Covid-19.
NASUWT said its members want to be able to provide face-to-face teaching in the new term which begins this week.
Justin McCamphill from the union said the executive must do all it can to prevent schools from experiencing "significant staffing problems".
There has been a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in Northern Ireland.
On Thursday, Stormont ministers were told that the Omicron variant now accounts for about 90% of cases in Northern Ireland.
"We are calling on the executive to urgently intervene in schools to make sure they're safe," Mr McCamphill said.
"Over the new year we have seen a big increase in the number of cases with the Omicron variant so we're expecting a big amount of disruption in schools when they return this week.
"Unfortunately, that will mean many classes and year groups will be sent home."
Before Christmas, some schools had to send individual year groups home for remote learning on specific days due to staff absences and difficulty getting substitute teacher cover.
The NASUWT is urging the executive to:
- Provide air cleaning units to every school and college
- Support household close contacts to self-isolate to reduce the risk of transmission within schools
- Commit to providing schools with more resources in the event that on-site Covid testing is again required
- Provide improved financial support to schools and colleges for the costs of substitute staff
- Suspend all non-business critical activities in schools at least in the spring term
Last week, Northern Ireland's First Minister Paul Givan announced a cut to the Covid-19 self-isolation period for positive cases in Northern Ireland to avoid a "workforce crisis".
From 31 December, people with Covid have been able to end their self-isolation after seven days instead of 10, by providing negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.
Some principals told Stormont's education committee recently that closing schools "must be avoided at all costs".
They said being out of school had a detrimental impact on children and young people's mental health, wellbeing and education.
Two wide-ranging reports from the Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY) in August said that being out of school had a negative impact on children.
The executive will next meet on 6 January to discuss its measures and the latest data.