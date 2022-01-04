Downpatrick stabbing: Victim named locally as Aidan Mann
- Published
The 28-year-old who was stabbed to death in Downpatrick, County Down, on Monday morning has been named locally as Aidan Mann.
Close friends have paid tribute to the talented tattoo artist who was originally from Bangor but moved to Downpatrick late last year.
"He was a very skilled, humble person," friend and fellow tattoo artist Lou Franklin told BBC News NI.
The death is being treated as murder and one man remains in custody.
The suspect, who is in his 30s, was arrested shortly after the attack which took place on Church Street in the town at about 11:00 GMT on Monday.
On Tuesday, police reissued their appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of the attack.
They also said they were aware that video footage of the "brutal incident" had been shared on social media and appealed to the public not to share or view the footage.
Ms Franklin had worked with Aidan Mann at several tattoo parlours and the pair had been close friends for eight years.
"He was a very well known and well-regarded tattoo artist - a skilled sailor and a jack of all trades," she said.
Ms Franklin's partner Damien said Aidan Mann was like family to them - "one of the most humble, nicest people you could ever meet".
"He didn't deserve what happened to him."
Ms Franklin also paid a warm tribute to their friend on social media saying "the world lost one of the best artists and human beings I know".