Covid-19: Vulnerable Northern Ireland children to be offered vaccine
By Catherine Smyth
Health producer, BBC News NI
- Published
Vulnerable primary school children in Northern Ireland are expected to be offered a low-dose Covid-19 vaccine from late January.
This is in line with the rest of the UK.
Last month, the government's vaccine advisors said five to 11-year-olds with an underlying health condition should receive two doses eight weeks apart.
They also advised it for those five to 11-year-olds who are household contacts of people who are immunosuppressed.
In a statement, the Department of Health said: "In Northern Ireland we expect to commence this part of the vaccination programme in late January, in line with the rest of the UK."
A decision on vaccinating all children in this age range has not yet been made.
In the Republic of Ireland, children are able to register to get the vaccine.
Omicron peak 'in two to three weeks'
It comes as Northern Ireland's chief scientific officer warned that each time we interact with other people it is likely we are encountering someone who has or has had Covid-19.
On Tuesday, Prof Ian Young said about one in 10 people in some parts of Northern Ireland has the virus and that transmission was at "extraordinary levels".
He said the peak was expected in the next two to three weeks.
"Continue to push forward, get your booster or even still your first or second dose of the vaccine," he said.
"It won't provide very strong protection against becoming infected with Omicron but what it will do is provide really good protection against severe illness."
In the four days from 30 December to 4 January, more than 30,000 Covid cases were reported.
Health Minister Robin Swann said: "As expected, we are now facing into an unprecedented surge, due to the Omicron variant.
"These figures are deeply concerning and will inevitably mean yet more pressures for health and social care services."
