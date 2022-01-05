BBC News

MedAll: NI medical training firm raises £2.5m for growth

By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

A Northern Ireland-based medical training firm has raised £2.5m from investors to help grow the business.

MedAll launched in February 2021 as an online platform which helps healthcare organisations deliver and share virtual and hybrid training courses.

Co-founder Dr Phil McElnay said the investment would be used to scale up the training platform.

The investors include Sarah Friar, the Northern Ireland-born boss of the Nextdoor social network.

She said MedAll has "an ambitious team building a product that already has global reach".

Sarah Friar, the Sion Mills-born chief executive of Nextdoor, is among the investors

Other investors include London-based Connect Ventures and Nina Capital, a Barcelona-based health technology fund.

Dr McElnay, who has a background in surgery, said MedAll had already been used by more than 900 organisations.

