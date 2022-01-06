Covid-19: One-in-10 health trust staff absent with Covid, says Union
Absences due to Covid-19 is affecting about one-in-10 staff across all health trusts, the health union Unison has said.
Statistics on Wednesday revealed the extent of the problem, with thousands of workers off sick or isolating.
Unison representative James Large said the pandemic has highlighted the need for long-term strategic thinking.
He said the pandemic has shone "a light on a service that hasn't been run properly for a number of years".
"There has been no workforce planning for a number of years," he added.
He called for "proper workforce planning, a decent wage for staff working in the service and recruiting and filling of posts on a permanent basis".
With high numbers of cases being reported in Northern Ireland due to the Omicron surge, businesses and the health service have been under pressure due to absences caused by self-isolation.
Northern Ireland has reported 12% of its total number of positive Covid-19 cases since in the start of the pandemic in just the last seven days, with transmission rates at an "extraordinary level" according to Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser Prof Ian Young.
It was announced on Wednesday that people in Northern Ireland who get a positive lateral flow test no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health has said those who receive a positive lateral flow test should assume that they have Covid-19 and self-isolate immediately.
'Staff shortage is biggest crisis'
On Tuesday, the Belfast Trust - Northern Ireland's biggest health trust - had about 14% of its total workforce absent, partly as a result of Covid.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said about a quarter of its staff were currently unable to work due to Covid-related absences and other reasons.
Chief executive Michael Bloomfield said the pressures were the worst they had been during the pandemic.
Despite seven of Northern Ireland's hospitals being over capacity on Wednesday, the chairman of the British Medical Association in Norther Ireland said Omicron did not seem to be as bad as the Delta variant in terms of admissions to hospital.
"The biggest crisis we will have over the coming months is staff shortages," said Dr Tom Black.
Health trusts have also issued a reminder for people to leave hospitals as soon as they are fit for discharge, due to the "extreme pressures" being faced.
In a joint statement, the trusts said the situation could worsen over the next month to six weeks, and so they were asking "for the full co-operation of patients and families in the planning of discharges".
"We are communicating directly with patients on the importance of timely discharge - both for their own well-being and to ensure that as many beds as possible are available to those who need to be in hospital," said Wendy Magowan, director of operations at the Northern Trust.