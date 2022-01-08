BBC News

Omagh: Man charged after £60k suspected cannabis factory find

Published
Image source, PSNI
Image caption,
Police found drugs worth £60,000 during the search in Omagh

A 32-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following a search of a suspected cannabis factory in Omagh.

Police seized Class B drugs with an estimated value of £60,000 during the search on Friday, January 7.

The man has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and disorderly behaviour.

He will appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.

Chief Inspector Hoy said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm."

