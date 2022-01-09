Covid-19: Two more Covid-related deaths and 3,760 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported two more Covid-19-related deaths on Sunday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,009.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 3,760 coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from the 3,458 cases reported on Saturday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Other Covid-related statistics and the latest vaccination numbers will not be updated until Monday because of a technical issue, the department said.
On Friday, there were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 404 on Thursday.
There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, one more than Thursday.
Last updated 09 January at 14:08 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,569,851 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Of that total, 1,405,300 were first doses, 1,300,880 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 844,295 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 08 January at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 21,384 cases on Sunday, down from its record high of 26,122 on Saturday.
On Sunday morning, there were 984 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 917 on Saturday.
Of those patients, 83 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as on Saturday.
Last updated 09 January 12:20 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,509,056 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 3,663,037 people have had their first dose and 3,608,674 have had their second dose, while 237,345 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,382,753 booster jabs had been administered as of Saturday.
Last updated 08 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- COVID PASSPORTS: How to get one and how to use one
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?