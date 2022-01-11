Nama: Trial of men over £1bn loan deal 'set for 2023'
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The trial of two Belfast businessman accused of fraud in relation to a £1bn loan deal is not expected to be held until 2023.
Frank Cushnahan, 80, of Alexandra Gate, Holywood, and Ian Coulter, 50, of Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
They were formally arraigned on Tuesday.
Belfast Crown Court heard that there are 13,000 pages of material and up to 166 witnesses in the case.
It relates to the sale of a loan book held by Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (Nama).
Nama was set up by the Irish government to deal with toxic property loans after Ireland's banking crisis in 2008.
Its Northern Ireland loan book was sold to a US investment fund in 2014.
Mr Cushnahan, a business consultant and former member of Nama's Northern Ireland advisory committee, is charged with fraud for allegedly failing to disclose information between 1 April 2013 and 7 November 2013.
Mr Coulter, a solicitor, is alleged to have made a false representation on or around 11 September 2014.
He is also charged with making an article in connection with a fraud on or about 13 August, 2014 and two counts of concealing, disguising or transferring criminal property between 15 September 2014 and 1 December 2014.
Both men are accused of making a false representation on or around 3 April, 2014.
The court heard that due to the "enormous" volume of papers in the case a defence statement is unlikely to be filed before Easter.
When the case eventually reaches the trial stage, it is expected to last about four weeks.