Anne Donaghy: 'No option' but to take legal action against Mid and East Antrim Council
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
The chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Council has said she was "left with little option" but to proceed with legal action against her employer.
Anne Donaghy claims victimisation on the grounds of sex, disability, religious and political beliefs.
She was suspended by the council last year pending an investigation into bullying and harassment claims.
Ms Donaghy's solicitor filed an application with the Fair Employment Tribunal in December.
In a statement issued through her solicitor on Monday morning, Ms Donaghy said she would be proceeding with the legal action "without hesitation".
"I have to say I am really looking forward to the chance to contest all the flawed decision making directed against me by the council and other named individuals. This case cannot come quickly enough for me," she said.
Her solicitor said: "This application has been filed with the tribunal against a backdrop of a toxic campaign of vilification based on systemic leaks by the council to sections of the media.
"I must stress this claim is part of wider legal agitation by the applicant which will also include plans for separate High Court litigation against the council."
The solicitor said there were huge sensitivities surrounding the claims and asked for "total confidentiality" on its specifics.
"There have been enough attempts already to undermine due process without compounding the problem," he said.