Covid-19: Six more Covid-related deaths and 2,706 cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported six more Covid-19-related deaths on Monday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,014.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 2,706 coronavirus cases on Monday, down from the 3,760 cases reported on Sunday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Monday, there were 387 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 402 on Friday.
There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, one more than on Sunday.
Last updated 10 January at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,578,297 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
Of that total, 1,406,273 were first doses, 1,301,486 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 851,075 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 10 January at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,952.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 21,384 cases on Sunday, down from its record high of 26,122 on Saturday.
On Monday morning, there were 1,063 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 984 on Sunday.
Of those patients, 89 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as on Saturday.
Last updated 10 January 08:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,509,056 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Saturday.
A total of 3,663,037 people have had their first dose and 3,608,674 have had their second dose, while 237,345 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,382,753 booster jabs had been administered as of Saturday.
Last updated 08 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- COVID PASSPORTS: How to get one and how to use one
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?