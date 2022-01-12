Kaftrio: Cystic fibrosis drug 'chance to live a more normal life'
A "life changing" drug for people with cystic fibrosis has been approved for use for eligible children in Northern Ireland according to the charity Cystic Fibrosis Trust.
This has yet to be confirmed by the Department of Health.
The charity said Kaftrio will soon be available for six to 11 year olds.
Lynsey McMaw, from Carrickfergus in County Antrim, said the will hopefully give her daughter "the chance to live a more normal life".
"It's fantastic news, we've been waiting to hear this obviously since it was approved last year for older patients," Lynsey McMaw told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"This is fantastic knowing that hopefully Brooke will have less hospital admissions going forward."
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disease that causes thickened mucus to build up in the lungs as well as pneumonia and bronchitis.
Kaftrio, a three-drug combination, has been shown to be effective at helping ease symptoms of CF and improving quality of life.
Experts have said nine in 10 people with the genetic condition could benefit from it.
Brooke McMaw will turn six in June so should be eligible for the drug from then.
Her mother said that while there is no cure for cystic fibrosis, the drug was "the next best thing".
"The younger she is, the less damage there is to her lungs, so the sooner we get something like this the more preventative it is," she said.
"As she gets older, her therapies and things won't be as intense for her."
Ms McMaw said Brooke loves swimming, but at the minute is limited by her condition.
"Where other kids can swim lengths of the pool under the water without coming up for air, Brooke struggles," she said.
"This should allow the capacity in her lungs and the genes and stuff to work more efficiently, so something like swimming may become easier as she gets older.
"So she might get the chance to do things better, at a better level, at a higher level."
Brooke developed a bad flu and had to be admitted to hospital in Belfast before Christmas.
She was there for about two weeks and was on oxygen for several days.
"She wasn't allowed to move without the oxygen - very concerning," Lynsey said.
"The likes of these drugs will hopefully eliminate that and mean that she lives a life without visits to hospital for 10 days, 12 days for IVs, steroids and things like that.
"It just prolongs her whole life."