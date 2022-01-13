Chief scientific adviser hopeful about Covid case numbers
Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser has said that he is "hopeful" a corner has been turned in terms of Omicron case numbers.
Prof Ian Young added that, in this current wave, he was less concerned about case numbers and more concerned about current hospital pressures.
However, he told Good Morning Ulster he hoped to see falling hospital numbers "in the very near future".
The NI executive is due to meet later and will discuss the Covid situation.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed that the health minister had requested military assistance from the Ministry of Defence.
Prof Young said that health service staff shortages remained "significant" with about 6 to 8 % of hospital staff off with Covid, on top of absences for leave or ill health.
"Our hospitals are always under pressure in the winter, but when you impose additional absences and 400 Covid inpatients, then the totality of that is huge," he added.
He said that while case numbers had fallen rapidly in the last week, it was important to take into account the change in testing process.
"That means case numbers are an unreliable indicator as to what is happening with the epidemic," he said.
"It'll take about 10 days to assess a new baseline for cases."
He also urged people to report their LFT results by scanning the barcode.
He said hospitals lag one to two weeks behind case numbers.
Prof Young echoed comments from his colleague, Northern Ireland's chief medical Officer Sir Michael McBride, that the "true peak would come in a few weeks".
He said admissions were steady and inpatient numbers were rising very slowly, suggesting that we are close to the peak of hospital pressures.
"I would anticipate we would reach hospital peak within the next one to two weeks" he said, adding he was cautiously optimistic about what was happening in hospitals.
"There are still some uncertainties. We may still have to see some impact of people returning to work after the holidays and schools opening," he added.
On Monday, Sir Michael said that uptake of the booster jab had slowed.
