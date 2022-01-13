Boris Johnson: Gregory Campbell questions 'work event' claim
- Published
A DUP MP has questioned whether the drinks gathering the PM apologised for attending constitutes a work event.
Mr Johnson admitted he attended the garden event during the first Covid-19 lockdown, saying he was there for 25 minutes.
He offered a "heartfelt apology" in Parliament but said he believed it was a work event.
Gregory Campbell said he did not think "what we've heard and what has been reported can constitute a work event".
Boris Johnson is now facing calls from several parties and from several senior members within the Conservative Party to stand down as prime minister.
During the questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Johnson asked MPs who called on him to resign to await the results of an inquiry into the matter.
The inquiry is to be carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray. Ms Gray is a former permanent secretary at Stormont's Department of Finance.
When asked if Mr Campbell thought the event Mr Johnson attended was - as he claimed - a work event, the East Londonderry MP said: "I don't think what we've heard and what has been reported can constitute a work event.
"I don't think most people do, but let's hear what Sue Gray thinks and let's have a consistent approach."
The latest pressure on the prime minister over alleged parties at Downing Street began on Monday, when ITV published a leaked email from Mr Johnson's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds.
In it, Mr Reynolds invited staff to "socially-distanced drinks in the No 10 garden" on 20 May 2020 - when lockdown rules in England banned large outdoor gatherings.
The invitation encouraged people to "bring your own booze" and "make the most of the lovely weather".
'Dangerous to talk in hypotheticals'
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Thursday, Mr Campbell said Mr Johnson's position was not a matter for anyone outside of his own party and people should await the findings of the inquiry.
"He has fessed up now and admitted that he was at the event," Mr Campbell said.
"It will now be down to the Conservative parliamentary party because they are the people who decide who the prime minister is.
"That's the way our system works, the people decide who the governing party is, and once that governing party is in power, they will decide who leads the party until the next general election."
Mr Campbell said the issue now was "what will the inquiry uncover" and said "it is dangerous to talk in hypotheticals" before Ms Gray gives her findings.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme on Thursday that Mr Johnson had done the right thing by apologising.
He said the prime minister recognised the "anger, upset and frustration" about what people perceived to be happening at No 10. He added the PM still has his full support.
On Tuesday, North Down MP Stephen Farry described Mr Johnson's apology as "too little, too late" and called for his resignation.
Mr Johnson was also urged to resign by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who said the prime minister's statement in the Commons was "pathetic".
Speaking before Mr Johnson apologised on Wednesday, UUP leader Doug Beattie also called for his resignation and said "whether the prime minister comes clean or doesn't, his credibility is destroyed".
In December, the prime minister asked for an independent inquiry to investigate a series of allegations about events taking place in government buildings in 2020 despite Covid-19 restrictions being in force.
Ms Gray's probe is investigating specific events including a leaving drinks for a No 10 aide on 27 November, a Department of Education gathering on 10 December and a Christmas quiz for No 10 staff on 15 December.
It is also examining the Downing Street Christmas party on 18 December, and the drinks events held in the Downing Street garden on 20 and 15 May 2020.