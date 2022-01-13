Sion Mills: Man arrested over assault released on bail
- Published
A man who was arrested by police investigating a serious assault in County Tyrone has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
The man, aged in his 30s, was one of two men arrested following the assault in Sion Mills on Wednesday morning.
Three men were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Main Street.
A man in his 20s, who was also arrested, remains in police custody.
On Wednesday, police said one of the suspects involved in the attack was believed to have been armed with a knife.
They received a report of an altercation in a property on Main Street at about 08:45 which then continued out on to the street.
Independent councillor Paul Gallagher told BBC News NI he understood the three men had been stabbed.
He said a number of children witnessed the attack as they made their way to school.