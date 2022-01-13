Brian Hannon: Funeral of former bishop held in Enniskillen
The funeral has taken place in County Fermanagh of former Church of Ireland Bishop Brian Hannon.
Mr Hannon died on Monday at the age of 85 after a long illness. He was bishop of Clogher from 1986 to 2001, retiring on his 65th birthday.
He is survived by his wife and three sons, Desmond, Brendan and Neil. Neil is the singer of pop group The Divine Comedy.
The funeral was held in St Macartin's Cathedral, Enniskillen.
Mourners were told Mr Hannon was a sincere man of faith who lived every day the faith he preached.
Lord Eames, former Archbishop of Armagh, in his address said; "He cared for the people of Clogher diocese as though they were parishioners of a large parish - he knew them as individuals, he knew their problems and through the darkness of the Troubles he carried their pain on his heart.
"I will long remember him moving among the beds of Enniskillen hospital on the day of the Enniskillen bomb as together he and I sought to bring some comfort to those in such tragic circumstances.
"The prayers of us all reach out to Maeve and his sons Desmond, Brendan and Neil in their sorrow and loss."
The service, which had restricted numbers of people attending due to social distancing regulations, was streamed on the Enniskillen Cathedral website.
In a statement issued on behalf of the family, Neil Hannon thanked people for their expressions of sympathy.
"Even after so many years of retirement, and his subsequent long and debilitating illness, the esteem in which he is held appears wholly undiminished," he said.
"Dad practised what he preached. Always had time for people. Always looked for ways to unite the community rather than divide it.
"The genuine warmth and fondness with which he is remembered is a wonderful testament to this, and such a comfort to us right now.
"It makes this time a little less sad, a little more celebratory. We're very grateful."
He said the family would miss his father very much.
"My parents' marriage was a partnership that withstood the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune with grace, courage and dedication," he said.
"And Desmond, Brendan and I couldn't have wished for a better father. Intelligent, patient, encouraging, interested, fun. We will be trying to live up to his example for as long as we live."
Following the funeral service, a private family burial took place in Craghan Cemetery, Ballinamallard.