Ashling Murphy: Pictures of vigils for murdered teacher
- Published
Vigils have been taking place across Ireland to commemorate murdered teacher Asling Murphy.
The 23-year-old was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon and died at the scene.
Gardaí (Irish police) said she sustained serious injuries "consistent with an assault".
On Thursday night a 40-year-old man arrested over the murder was released, with police saying he was not longer a suspect.
The National Women's Council of Ireland said vigils were being planned at dozens of locations.
The organisation said the vigils were being organised to remember Ms Murphy, to show support to her family and to say: "We want an end to male violence against women".