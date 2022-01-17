Covid-19: Pregnant women urged to get vaccine after new study
- Published
Pregnant women have been urged to get vaccinated after a new study found an increased risk of birth-related complications after getting Covid-19.
Northern Ireland's chief medical officer said Covid in the later stages "can have serious consequences for both mother and baby".
Sir Michael McBride said having Covid-19 during pregnancy "carries a far higher risk than having the vaccine".
It comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread in communities.
A University of Edinburgh study found that pre-term births, stillbirths and new-born deaths are more common among women who have Covid-19 28 days, or less, before their delivery date.
The study's authors said that "addressing low vaccine uptake in pregnant women is imperative to protect the health of women and babies".
'Life-threatening complications'
Sir Michael McBride said the Covid-19 vaccination is "crucial in protecting women and babies from the life-threatening complications that can be associated with the virus".
He urged anyone who is pregnant and has not received all of their vaccinations to not put off getting vaccinated until after their pregnancy.
"Omicron is continuing to spread throughout Northern Ireland, so if you are pregnant, or hoping to become pregnant it is absolutely vital that you get vaccinated, this includes getting the booster," he said.
"Vaccination is the most effective way you can protect yourself and your unborn baby."
Dr Carolyn Bailie, Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) chair, said "the evidence clearly shows that pregnancy puts women and their babies at higher risk from Covid-19".
She said vaccination can be given at any stage of pregnancy "so please don't wait until after your baby is born, it is vital that you and your baby are protected during pregnancy".
Karen Murray, Royal College of Midwives (RCM) director, said "having the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for pregnant women and their babies and the best thing they can do to defend them both from the virus".
"The statistics are stark - the vast majority of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid are unvaccinated," she said.
"The consequences of this, particularly late in pregnancy, can be shattering."