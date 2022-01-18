Queen's University to resume face-to-face teaching
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Queen's University of Belfast (QUB) has told students that face-to-face teaching on campus will resume from 31 January.
But in an email QUB said it would "transition back to in-person teaching" at the end of the month.
Ulster University had already said face-to-face teaching would take place when its new term begins on 24 January.
Northern Ireland's universities only returned to in-person teaching for almost all students in September 2021.
Prior to that, most degree courses had been taught entirely online since March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Frustration from students
Some students at Queen's had expressed frustration that the university had decided to revert to remote learning just before Christmas.
But an email from Joanne Clague, the university's registrar, has told them they will be taught again on campus from 31 January.
Some lectures and tutorials for some courses will continue to be delivered online, but students will also return to classes on the university campus.
Ms Clague also said all clubs and societies could resume at the university.
Students will also be given some extra time to submit coursework and assessments.
However, they will still be asked to wear face coverings in university buildings and take regular lateral flow tests.
Queen's has about 25,000 students, including a large number of international students.
A study from Ulster University had previously suggested rates of depression among students had increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"This increase in symptoms of depression may be related to increased social isolation, feelings of helplessness and a lack of hope for the future," the study, published in November, said.