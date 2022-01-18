Covid-19: Six Covid-related deaths and 412 people in hospital
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported four Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,048.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 4,081 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up from the 3,295 cases reported on Monday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important", though, that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Tuesday, there were 412 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 394 on Monday.
There are 28 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
Vaccines
A total of 3,626,762 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of that total, 1,410,711 were first doses, 1,305,436 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 891,297 booster vaccines delivered.
The latest figures for the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic were published last Wednesday 12 January - and showed that 6,035 had died.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 6,329 PCR-confirmed cases on Monday, down from 10,753 cases on Sunday.
There were also 4,810 positive antigen tests logged through the Health Service Executive portal on Monday, up from 4,208 on Sunday.
On Monday morning, there were 1,006 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, up from 965 patients on Sunday.
Of those patients, 97 are being treated in intensive care units, up from 88 on Sunday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,604,043 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday 17 January.
A total of 3,747,781 people have had their first dose and 3,618,605 have had their second dose, while 237,657 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,578,601 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
