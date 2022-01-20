Covid-19: Vaccine passport laws in pubs could be scrapped
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Laws on vaccine passports in some settings could be scrapped next week under proposals given to Stormont ministers.
It is understood the proposal, if agreed, means proof of Covid status in pubs, restaurants and cinemas would not be legally required from 26 January.
But the system would remain in place for nightclubs, and indoor-unseated and partially-seated events with 500 or more people.
Ministers are to set to meet later.
The BBC understands ministers will also consider whether to remove rules on table service in hospitality businesses and the so-called "rule of six" per table from 21 January.
It is understood the recommendation to ministers is that hospitality businesses would still be advised in guidance to retain use of Covid certification.
Under the proposals, nightclubs are also due to reopen from 26 January with dancing and indoor-standing events permitted again.
Those restrictions came into place just after Christmas in a bid to manage a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.
Proof of Covid certification has been legally required in certain settings in Northern Ireland since 13 December, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) the only party in the executive opposed to its use.
The Stormont executive as a whole will have to agree the latest proposed relaxations, with the first and deputy first ministers due to chair the meeting virtually while on a visit to the north west on Thursday.
Ministers have been indicating they hoped to be able to announce a further easing of restrictions, with the Omicron variant thought to have reached a peak of hospital admissions a few days ago.
Stormont ministers have been advised there may be a "secondary peak" in cases in the next two weeks as a result of further spread in school-age children.
However the advice from health officials also states it is likely current measures will be "sufficient" to manage hospital admissions and intensive care admissions, and deaths are not expected to rise significantly due to Omicron being less severe than previous variants.
Fresh curbs were introduced in December amid fears over the Omicron variant of the virus.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said she hopes some rules could be relaxed "in line with what's happening in other jurisdictions".
Scotland, England and Wales have already announced some easing of restrictions.
Isolation time
Speaking to BBC News NI on Wednesday, Ms O'Neill said: "It isn't time to drop our guard but it is a time to be that wee bit more hopeful that we maybe can lift some of those restrictions.
"As this pandemic has shown us the whole way through, there is a lot of uncertainty and you can be hit with curveballs."
The deputy first minister also emphasised the importance of vaccinations.
She encouraged anyone eligible for a booster jab who had not yet received one to come forward as soon as possible.
First Minister Paul Givan has said the minimum self-isolation period for people in Northern Ireland who have Covid is to be cut from seven full days to five.
But people will need to produce negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of their isolation.
Mr Givan said he was also hopeful more Covid restrictions could be lifted when the executive meets on Thursday.
On Wednesday the Department of Health in Northern Ireland recorded six Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,054.
There were 404 patients in hospital with Covid-19 and 25 in intensive care units.
A number of Covid measures in England are to end from 27 January, with the advice for people to work from home being dropped, along with Covid passports and the requirement to wear a face covering in public places.
In Scotland rules on table service in hospitality venues will be lifted from Monday, when nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen, while in Wales a three-week road map for scrapping restrictions has been set out.
The Republic of Ireland's government has suggested changes are likely to its restrictions too, including large crowds returning to outdoor events.