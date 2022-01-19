Dee Fennell acquitted of illegal procession charge
- Published
Belfast republican Damien 'Dee' Fennell has been acquitted of a charge of overseeing an illegal Easter procession.
A judge dismissed the case after prosecutors were unable to play footage of the incident.
Mr Fennell, 39, of Duneden Park, Ardoyne, had been charged with organising and taking part in an un-notified procession on 22 April 2019.
The date was Easter Monday and the place was Milltown Cemetery, Belfast.
It's understood members and supporters of republican political party, Saoradh, were present.
A second defendant, Patrick McGrath, 30, from Saunderson Court, Belfast, was also cleared on a single charge of participating in an un-notified procession.
Mr Fennell, who has reportedly since left Saoradh, and Mr McGrath both denied the allegations.
They had been prepared to contest the case on the grounds that were was no procession.
Passwords issue
The prosecution had intended to show CCTV footage from 2019 which, they argued, supported statements from police witnesses.
But there were technical problems and Belfast Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday that the footage could not be played because of an issue with passwords.
A defence barrister argued that the recordings did not support the Crown case.
"On any view of it, there is not any type of procession," he said.
"Nobody is moving forward in an orderly fashion. They are simply standing around in the entrance to Milltown Cemetery."
A prosecution lawyer said: "It is alleged that the defendant Fennell is seen issuing instructions to members of the crowd.
"That is (the reason) for the decision to prosecute him for organising the un-notified procession and he was also involved."
She added: "Mr McGrath, the other defendant, is in band uniform and holding a flagpole in the procession."
The judge rejected a prosecution application for an adjournment. He said that he had previously turned down a similar request from the defence.
"If the only evidence is based on the statements, then, having read the statements in detail and noted the observations, all I can see is they were standing there and there is no indication to say they were taking part in a procession," he said.
"Nor is there any indication to show that Mr Fennell was actually responsible for organising the parade."