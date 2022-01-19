Covid-19: Hospitality business support grants rolling out
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
Hospitality businesses eligible for grants of up to £20,000 are set to receive money in the next 10 days.
The Omicron Hospitality Payment was announced in December when restrictions were imposed on businesses.
About 3,200 businesses are eligible for the one-off grants which will help those who have experienced losses or cancellations in the run-up to Christmas.
The process was delayed last week due to financial regulations.
Business owners should be contacted by Land & Property Services via email to confirm their details, if they had previously received a payment under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS).
Payments of either £10,000, £15,000 or £20,000 will be issued, with the amount based on their rateable value.
The Department of Finance said the money should arrive within 7 to 10 working days if there has been no change in circumstances.
Further checks will be required if some details have changed.
A process has been put in place to allow new hospitality start-up businesses or those that had not previously applied to LRSS to apply for the Omicron Hospitality Payment.
An application form has been published on the nibusinessinfo website.
Sector struggling to survive
Some business groups and MLAs have said there is a need to support those who depend on the hospitality sector, for example businesses in the supply chain and individuals who provide entertainment in hospitality venues.
Meanwhile, the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she wants approval to run another financial assistance scheme for the private bus and coach sector.
Minister Mallon has acknowledged what she described as the "difficult trading conditions" the sector has faced.
"I have listened and examined the evidence provided by the sector and I am of the view that some businesses have demonstrated a justifiable need for further government support," she said.
"It is clear that for some private bus and coach companies, their businesses have continued to suffer as a result of reduced demand for their services.
"I have written to my Executive colleagues to request the powers to make the case for a further support scheme and I intend to engage further with them in the coming days both on the rationale for the exceptional circumstances and the necessary funding for such a scheme."