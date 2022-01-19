Covid-19: Minimum self-isolation period to be reduced in NI
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The minimum self-isolation period for people in Northern Ireland who have Covid is to be cut from seven full days to five, the first minister has said.
Paul Givan said the change would take effect from Friday, 21 January.
But people will need to produce negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of their isolation.
Mr Givan said he was also hopeful more Covid restrictions could be lifted when the executive meets on Thursday.
England had already moved to change its policy on self-isolation rules earlier this month.
From 21st January Department of Health has confirmed self isolation period in Northern Ireland will reduce from 7 days to 5. Today I’ve been engaging with colleagues & officials on what Covid measures can be lifted at tomorrow’s Executive. I’m hopeful we can make progress.— Paul Givan (@paulgivan) January 19, 2022
People who still test positive on these days must stay in isolation until they have had two negative tests taken on consecutive days, or after 10 days.
The rules apply whether someone is vaccinated or not.
The Stormont Executive had been facing calls from businesses facing staff shortages due to the Omicron variant, to bring its policy into line with England.