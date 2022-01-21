Northern Ireland to Scotland bridge feasibility study cost £900K
A study that found a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland would be too expensive to build cost taxpayers nearly £900,000.
The report, commissioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ruled out the plan due to a forecast £335bn price tag for a bridge, and £209bn for a tunnel.
It found such a project would be "impossible to justify".
The Department for Transport (DfT) said the research into the feasibility of a fixed link cost £896,681.
Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy led the investigation.
His report found the benefits of such a link "could not possibly outweigh the costs".
He flagged technical challenges, which included millions of tonnes of unexploded munitions dumped in an underwater trench after World War One, along the most direct route for a link.
Mr Johnson has been a vocal supporter of a fixed link between Britain and Northern Ireland, but accepted the report's recommendation.
The research was carried out alongside a wider review of connectivity in the UK, which cost £1,102,525.
A Department for Transport Spokesperson said the purpose of the Union Connectivity Review was to examine all aspects of transport connectivity between the UK nations.
"As part of this detailed review, we consulted with the best engineers and technical consultants and undertook extensive social and geographical research to carry out a comprehensive study."
The department said this had informed its approach to rail, road and air links.