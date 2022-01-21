Cregagh Glen: Seven handguns found in east Belfast
Seven handguns have been found at Cregagh Glen in east Belfast.
Police discovered the weapons after a member of the public contacted them about a suspicious object on Wednesday afternoon.
A search of an area near the Manse Road was then carried out and the guns and other items were removed.
"I suspect that all of the items have been in place for a significant period of time," said Det Insp Keith Wilson.
"An investigation has begun and I appeal to anyone who may have any information that could help us to come forward and call police on 101."