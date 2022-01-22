Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 3,476 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported five Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday.
The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,067.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The department also reported a further 3,476 coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from 3,568 cases reported on Friday.
The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.
Since 5 January, people in Northern Ireland who have had a positive lateral flow test (LFT) no longer need a PCR test to confirm that result.
The Department of Health said it was "extremely important" that people report their LFT test result if positive.
On Friday, there were 398 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 402 on Thursday.
There are 24 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units.
The Department of Health's Covid-19 dashboard will be updated on Monday.
Last updated 22 January at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,645,986 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Of that total, 1,412,236 were first doses, 1,307,824 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
There have been 906,553 booster vaccines delivered.
Last updated 22 January at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,087.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
The Republic of Ireland recorded 6,689 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, up from 6,597 cases on Friday.
There were also 3,911 positive antigen tests logged through the Health Service Executive portal, down from 4,564 on Friday.
On Saturday morning, there were 836 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 892 patients on Friday.
Of those patients, 78 are being treated in intensive care units, 10 fewer than on Friday.
Last updated 22 January 14:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,624,097 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Friday 21 January.
A total of 3,763,568 people have had their first dose and 3,622,758 have had their second dose, while 237,771 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,638,723 booster jabs had been administered as of Friday.
Last updated 22 January 14:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
