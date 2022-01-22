Ravenhill Road: Five taken to hospital after Belfast crash
- Published
Five people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Belfast on Saturday night.
Ambulances were called to the Ravenhill Road at about 21:20 GMT after reports of up to seven casualties.
Three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and two to the Ulster Hospital, the NI Ambulance Service said. A number of other people were treated at the scene.
The Ravenhill Road is closed in both directions.
Diversions are in place at the Albertbridge Road and Shamrock Street