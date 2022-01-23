Ravenhill Road: Two men die after two-vehicle crash in Belfast
Two men have died after a crash involving two cars in Belfast on Saturday.
Ambulances were called to the Ravenhill Road at about 21:10 GMT and five people were taken to hospital.
Three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and two to the Ulster Hospital, the NI Ambulance Service said.
A number of other people were treated at the scene.
The Ravenhill Road was closed overnight but has since reopened.
Two cars, a black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia were involved in the collision.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said one of the men who died was a passenger in the Ford Focus and one was a passenger in the Skoda Octavia.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.