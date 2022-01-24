UUP leader Doug Beattie sorry for tweet about Edwin Poots' wife
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said he is "genuinely sorry" for a joke he posted on social media that made reference to the wife of the DUP's Edwin Poots.
Mr Beattie deleted and later apologised for the post on Twitter at the weekend.
He said he had written to the agriculture minister.
Mr Poots said he accepted Mr Beattie's apology, but that the UUP leader's judgement in posting was "poor" and that his wife had been "disgusted".
"I just don't know what he was thinking about," he told BBC's The Nolan Show.
"I'm a big boy, I can take a lot of abuse in politics and that's fine, but [he] shouldn't be drawing other members of people's families into anything, they have their right to their private life and, unfortunately, that has been infringed when it comes to my family.
"Saturday night was the first time we had been together as a family for four years because we have two children who are doing voluntary work abroad, it coincided that they happened to be home."
'Demeans one woman in particular'
He said it was "the type of joke that you'd have heard people telling on TV on a Friday or Saturday night in the 1970s or 80s but that was a joke in a fictional scenario".
"Unfortunately whoever constructed it took away the fictional scenario and actually identified it onto one person and therein lies the problem."
Mr Poots added: "There may be a global anger that it (the joke) demeans women in general, and it does, but it demeans one woman in particular and that one woman happens to be my wife and my children's mother."
Stormont's agriculture minister said his wife "doesn't want to be involved in public life".
"She happens to be married to a politician, I wasn't a politician when she married me, but she's given me her full support.
"She's honourable, kind, decent… I married a gem."
'Genuinely shocked'
Mr Beattie told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show: "At times we get things wrong and it is important to stand up and say we got it wrong and apologise and I have apologised.
"I posted it as a joke, sometimes we all have to mind our language, we have to be on guard of our language, I let my guard down and I have let people down and for that I am genuinely sorry.
"I have written to Edwin to apologise, I did so yesterday."
Asked if he had apologised to Mr Poots' wife, Mr Beattie said that if Mr Poots thought it "appropriate that I apologise in person then I certainly will apologise in person".
Alliance leader Naomi Long said that she was "genuinely shocked at just how casually misogynistic" the tweet was.
"It would have made many a 1970s comic blush," she said.