Covid-19: Stormont to consider hotel support plans
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Proposals for Covid financial support to help hotel owners will go to the Stormont executive on Thursday, the finance minister has said.
A fund to help hospitality businesses opened last week but hotel operators were not included.
Conor Murphy said it had taken longer as more information was needed before the paper could be finalised.
He said he hoped the executive would approve including hotels in the current financial fund.
On Monday, the minister told the assembly his department could only include various sectors in support packages if departments that hold their addresses and other information make proposals first.
"If there are other sectors, supply chains or travel operators, then the department which holds responsibility has to make the business case," Mr Murphy said.
"If that is done then I'm very happy to recommend support to the executive."
Some business groups and assembly members have said there is a need to support those who depend on the hospitality sector, for example businesses in the supply chain and individuals who provide entertainment in hospitality venues.
The Omicron Hospitality Payment was announced in December when restrictions were imposed on businesses.
About 3,200 businesses are eligible for the one-off grants which will help those who have experienced losses or cancellations in the run-up to Christmas.