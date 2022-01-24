Stormont 'Jubilee tree row' prompts policy review
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced plans to review the policy on what events can be commemorated on the Stormont estate.
It follows complaints from unionist politicians about his refusal to allow a tree to be planted on the estate.
This was to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Sinn Féin minister refused because he said it went against current policy of only allowing international events to be marked at Stormont.
This was a policy which, he said, was in place before he took up his ministerial role.
However, his refusal enraged unionists.
The Finance Committee then asked the minister to reconsider on the grounds that the jubilee is an international event and there would be widespread interest across the commonwealth.
In a letter to the committee seen by BBC News NI, the finance minister confirmed that the policy would be reviewed.
He said that current policy states that approval for tree plantings will be only be given to commemorate international events such as World Aids Day or International Labour Day rather than individual memorials.
As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy Initiative is described by organisers as a UK event, Mr Murphy said it did not come under that policy.
The finance minister also pointed out that, given the sensitivities and divisions within society in Northern Ireland, the current policy's focus on international commemorations is also intended to minimise the potential for the Stormont estate to become embroiled in local controversies.
But he also recognised that the policy is increasingly viewed as excessively prohibitive.
Mr Murphy said an audit would be carried out of all commemorative sites, trees, plaques and statues on the Stormont estate.
This opens the possibility of a policy change. However, that will only come after any review is completed.