Newry: Man dies in workplace accident in Carnbane Industrial Estate
- Published
A man has died in a workplace accident in Newry, County Down.
Ian McCollum was fatally injured at McKinstry Biomass Ltd in the Carnbane Industrial Estate on Monday afternoon.
The firm's directors described Mr McCollum as one of their "most respected drivers" and expressed their sympathy to his family.
The police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) had been informed.
The HSENI said it was "aware of a workplace incident in the Newry area" and was making inquiries.
It is understood Mr McCollum was injured by heavy machinery at the premises which is just off Shepherds Way.
In a statement to BBC News NI, the firm said: "The directors of the McKinstry Group, Darren and Mark McKinstry, and the entire work force are united in expressing their deepest sympathy for the tragic death of one of their most respected drivers, Ian McCollum.
"The thoughts and prayers of the entire McKinstry workforce are with the McCollum family."