Covid-19: NI records nine Covid deaths and 395 hospital cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Nine Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,086.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 4,383 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, down from 5,023 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Wednesday, there were 395 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 393 on Tuesday.
There were 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 21 on Tuesday.
Last updated 26 January at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,655,138 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of that total, 1,413,414 were first doses, 1,309,950 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
A total of 912,350 booster vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 26 January at 12:00 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,087.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,006 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 3,692 cases on Monday.
Another 5,212 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 4,347 on Monday.
There were 739 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 824 patients on Tuesday.
There were 74 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 79 on Tuesday.
Last updated 26 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,638,769 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,773,445 people have had their first dose and 3,627,430 have had their second dose, while 237,894 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,666,201 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 26 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
