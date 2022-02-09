Are Northern Ireland renters the most vulnerable in the UK? By Jessica Black

Mouldy pillows and heating that cost too much to turn on.

Really old electric heaters - we basically couldn't afford it so we didn't have it on a huge lot - it was very damp, I had to replace all my pillows because they got mouldy

Private renters in Northern Ireland are the most vulnerable to fuel poverty in the UK, a charity has said.

In England and Wales, private properties must achieve a minimum energy efficiency rating.

But here the heating standard can be met with a wall socket for an electric heater.

A bill to set a new standard is working its way through Stormont, but there are fears the fresh political crisis could thwart it.

Meanwhile, power prices have soared, and are expected to stay high for several years.

NEA wants Stormont to match or better the laws in England and Wales, where homes can't be let out if their energy efficiency rating is below a certain point.

There are no such restrictions in Northern Ireland - so renters here can live in homes that couldn't be to let across the water.

People in private rentals are more likely to in fuel poverty than those in social housing, government figures show.

Stormont MLAs are currently considering the Private Tenancies Bill, which would give the Department for Communities (DfC) the power to set a minimum efficiency for private rentals.

But there is no timeframe, or indication of what that standard will be, and the bill it is still at the committee stage.

And there is now added concern that the legislation will not be passed before the next Stoemont election in May, after Paul Givan stood down from his post as first minister.

NEA's Northern Ireland director Pat Austin said

What is fuel poverty?

Fuel poverty is when a household needs to spend 10% or more of its income on energy.

More than on in four households in private rentals in Northern Ireland (26%) were in fuel poverty in 2016, according to the most recent data from the Housing Executive.

That's higher than in the social housing sector, where the figure was about one in five.

But organisations warn this could now be closer to one in three, as fuel prices hit record highs.

How energy efficient are Northern Ireland homes?

In Northern Ireland, almost two thirds (67%) of homes fall below average energy efficiency, according to data analysed by the BBC.

It is also the most oil-dependent of any UK nation, with 68% of homes reliant on oil (compared to 4% in England and Wales) - which, unlike electricity and gas, is unregulated.

Homes are also less likely to be connected to gas, which has traditionally been the most stable type of energy price-wise (although gas prices have now also seen record hikes).

This all combines to make Northern Ireland renters more likely to pay more to heat their homes, but see less for it.

What is an EPC rating?

All homes in the UK must get an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) before they can be sold or rented out.

These measure a home's energy efficiency - things like the type of energy it uses, and how well it is insulated and glazed - and give an idea of the property's typical energy use and costs.

The scale runs from A - most efficient and least expensive to heat - all the way to G, which is the opposite.

EPCs have been used in England, Wales and Scotland to set a minimum energy efficiency standard, and the same measure has also been proposed here.

In England and Wales, properties have had to have a rating above E to be let out since 2020.

Scotland plans to introduce similar legislation.

In Northern Ireland, the homes rates least energy efficient can still be rented out.

Meanwhile the Irish government this week announced a €8bn (£6.7bn) retrofit scheme to upgrade half a million homes to a B2 energy effieicny rating by 2030.

What could this have to do with climate change?

John Barry

What are the regulations in Great Britain and Ireland?

England and Wales require homes to have a minimum band 'E' EPC rating with limited exemptions. The government has also consulted on raising the minimum standard to band C.

In Scotland, the government plans to require privately rented properties to have a rating of at least C from 2025

The Irish government has launched a €8bn (£6.7bn) retro-fit scheme to encourage people to upgrade their home's effiiency, with grants paying up tohalf the cost of a typical retrofit

At what cost?

The average cost of bringing a privately rented home up to EPC C standard is £7,646, according to the government.

Justin Cartwright

"The Private Tenancies Bill has completed scrutiny by the Department for Communities Committee and will now move to consideration stage in early March. The Bill contains a clause which enables the department to bring forward regulations which will set out the Energy Performance Certificate rating which a privately rented property must achieve, in order to be let.

"The detail of the rating which will be set will be developed in consultation with stakeholders once the Bill has been passed.

"The Department's Affordable Warmth Scheme continues to target support to eligible low-income households, including those in the private rented sector, to improve the thermal comfort of their home by installing energy efficiency measures. Eligible registered landlords may apply for a grant of up to 50% of the total cost of the measures.

"The Department for Communities also currently provides financial assistance support in the form of Cold Weather Payments, Discretionary Support and the Winter Fuel Payment.

"In addition the Minister has recently announced a £55 million Energy Payment Support Scheme which will provide key financial support to around 280,000 vulnerable people struggling to meet rising energy costs due to the global fuel crisis. The Department has also contributed £2 million to the Bryson Care Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme to deliver support to those who present as being in an immediate fuel crisis and who have a temporary inability to meet their fuel costs."

We have seen significant increases in our calls and people who are working and struggling to the profile is definitely changing and there's just a real depth to the problem